'The 100's Eliza Taylor & Richard Harmon on 'Tough' Clarke, Survivor Murphy & More (VIDEO)

Josephine might be "a scary one" (in Richard Harmon's words), but Eliza Taylor definitely enjoyed taking on the new character on this season of The 100.

"It's fun to play someone a little bit devilish," the actress shared when she and Harmon visited TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and chatted with our Damian Holbrook.

Fortunately for Clarke, after the events of Season 6 Episode 10, "Matryoshka," she's back, and while Taylor couldn't say too much, she's sure her character can handle what comes next because she's "tough."

But while Josephine was in control of her body, she was a big part of Murphy's struggle with his good and evil sides. "Trying to maybe be better ... only ever led him into pain and hurt and anguish, so he's going back to his old ways and seeing if that's going to get him what he wants, which is to stay alive," Harmon said.

Watch the video above to see why they miss the dirt now that their characters have gotten to clean up a bit, when the cast found out about Taylor and Bob Morley's marriage, and more.

The 100, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW