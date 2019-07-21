'Chicago Med's Colin Donnell Says Goodbye to Connor Rhodes (PHOTO)

Chicago Med fans will be saying goodbye to Connor Rhodes in the Season 5 premiere, but Colin Donnell has already bid his character adieu.

The actor posted a photo of himself and fellow Med actors Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi) and Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead) on July 21.

"Last night I said goodbye to Connor Rhodes," he wrote in the caption. "This isn't a spoiler just one of the few photos from the last couple days in which not crying like a baby. This cast, this crew, this show have left an indelible mark upon me."

Donnell also posted a photo of himself in Connor's scrubs on Friday.

It was announced in April that the actor would not be returning for Chicago Med Season 5, with the May finale billed as his final episode. However, that episode did not write his character out, instead leaving several loose ends, and it was later revealed Donnell would be back for the Season 5 premiere to close out his character's story.

We also know that Norma Kuhling will not be back as Ava, but it is unclear if we'll see her again, though it's likely that she will at least be mentioned in Connor's farewell. After all, it was heavily implied in the Season 4 finale that she might have killed his father.

Fortunately, fans of Donnell won't have to wait long to see him back on their TV screens. He'll be returning to Arrow as Tommy — though how exactly has yet to be revealed — in the eighth and final season premiere.

View this post on Instagram This guy #ChicagoMed #OneChicago #Rhodes A post shared by Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) on Jul 18, 2019 at 2:27pm PDT

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC