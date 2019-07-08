'Chicago Med' Season 5: Colin Donnell to Return for Connor Rhodes' Exit

We have some very good news for Chicago Med fans.

Colin Donnell will appear in the first episode of Season 5 to properly wrap up Connor Rhodes' story, Us Weekly reported Monday.

Going into the Season 4 finale, fans knew that it would be Donnell and Norma Kuhling's final episode, as it was announced neither would be returning weeks earlier. But to their surprise, "With a Brave Heart" didn't wrap up their characters' stories. Instead, there was a bit of a cliffhanger, with Connor wondering if Kuhling's Ava could have killed his father after he learned Cornelius (D.W. Moffett) died from an overdose of insulin.

And their last conversation didn't exactly see Ava deny it. "Now there's nothing keeping us apart," she said, adding they could "be together." When he insisted that their personal relationship was completely over, she called him an "ungrateful prick" and told him to "rot in hell" before walking away.

At no point did the finale even suggest an exit strategy for Connor or Ava, but now it sounds like we'll at least see what comes next for him in the Season 5 premiere since we have yet to hear about a return from Kuhling. Will that include who was responsible for his father's death? Will we find out what's next for his career and where it will take him?

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC