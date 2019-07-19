Danai Gurira Confirms Her 'Walking Dead' Season 10 Exit (VIDEO)

It's official: The Walking Dead is losing yet another cast member in Season 10.

During the AMC series' San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel on Friday, Danai Gurira confirmed what many fans have suspected for some time: Her character Michonne — whom she's played since Season 3 — will be exiting the series in the upcoming season.

"I can confirm this will be my final season on this amazing TV show as Michonne," she announced during the panel. "I'd just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role, and to be amongst these people, and those that are not here right now, and amongst all of you."

She continued, "I am very, very thankful for the experience I've had in ways I can't express right now. I will say that my heart does not leave in any way, shape or form. The beauty of this show is that TWD Family is forever."

Watch her full announcement here:

EMOCIONANTE! Danai Gurira se emociona ao confirmar que essa será a sua última temporada em The Walking Dead e é aplaudida no Hall H #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/ZOVcCuT1gJ — omelete (@omelete) July 19, 2019

That said, it doesn't have to be the end for Michonne in the Walking Dead universe — her former castmate Andrew Lincoln, aka Rick Grimes, will be starring in his own Walking Dead movies in the near future.

Let's keep our fingers crossed Michonne and Rick will be back together again soon!

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC