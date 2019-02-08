Another 'Walking Dead' Exit! Danai Gurira Leaving After Season 10

The Walking Dead is going to say goodbye to another key player when Season 10 wraps, as star Danai Gurira plans to exit the AMC series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gurira — who has become a breakout success in the years since her Season 3 debut on Dead in projects like Black Panther — has signed a new contract for her final season with the show. The actress will reportedly return as her character Michonne in a limited capacity throughout Season 10 and is likely to focus her sights on the upcoming trilogy of TV films featuring former lead Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.

Understandably, this news is a blow to the show's large fan base and the readers of Robert Kirkman's books, in which Danai and Andrew's characters remain vital. The show has become a revolving door of sorts for its many longest-running cast members lately, as Lauren Cohan also exited with Lincoln in Season 9, and Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes, left in Season 8.

Despite not joining until Season 3 as the undeniably badass Michonne, Gurira's Katana-wielding character has been a particular favorite among fans. She's considered one of the show's main pillars next to Season 1 original cast members Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

No word on how Gurira's exit will play out, so time to speculate away!

