'Veronica Mars' Moves Up Its Release Date — Season 4 Is on Hulu Now!

There’s probably lots of on-screen twists coming up in Season 4 of Veronica Mars. Here’s one nobody saw coming – Hulu has moved the drop date for the fan-favorite series from its original release of July 26 to today!

Yep, fans of the show can go to Hulu now to check out the newest episode of Veronica Mars, which stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place) as the title character.

The announcement was made at today’s Veronica Mars San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel in San Diego. Bell, who turned 39 on July 18, called it Hulu's birthday gift to her, as crowds went wild.

In addition to Bell, returning to the revival are cast members Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas), and Francis Capra (Eli "Weevil" Navarro).

New to the show are Patton Oswalt (Happy!) as Penn Epner, who has a big interest in real-life crimes and work as a pizza-delivery guy. Also, Dawnn Lewis (A Different World) will play Neptune’s new police chief, Marcia Langdon.

Veronica Mars, Friday, July 19, Hulu