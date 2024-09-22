‘Veronica Mars’ Turns 20: Jessica Chastain, Taylor Sheridan & Other Famous Guest Stars

Kudos to the Veronica Mars casting agents, because they knew talent when they saw it. Not only did they cast Kristen Bell as the UPN-turned-CW-turned-Hulu show’s namesake teen private eye, but they populated the fictional town of Neptune, California, with many future Hollywood stars.

Veronica Mars debuted 20 years ago — on September 22, 2004 — with a compelling mystery around the murder of Veronica’s best friend, played by Amanda Seyfried at a time when she was still a ways away from her big-screen glory.

And Seyfried wasn’t the only Veronica Mars day player on the brink of big fame. The show also featured guest appearances by Jessica Chastain, Melissa Leo, and J.K. Simmons before they won their Academy Awards and Taylor Sheridan before he created linear television’s most-watched scripted show. (All of that had changed by the time Veronica Mars came back for a season on Hulu in 2019.)

Read more about their parts and those of other household names below as we show off 20 big-name Veronica Mars guest stars for the show’s 20th anniversary.