Step back in time to uncover how the dark and brooding Ben Edwards lost his way and became the man we meet in The Terminal List. Greenlit in January 2024, the prequel series will launch the next chapter of the fan-favorite franchise, which returns for Season 2 in late 2025.

Titled Dark Wolf, the series follows Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards and Chris Pratt‘s James Reece in their early days, before the events of The Terminal List. The action thriller will continue to explore the darker side of war and the psychological toll of combat, as well as the history between Reece and Edwards.

Read on for everything you need to know about the prequel, from the cast and plot details to trailers and more.

When does The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiere?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will premiere on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, on Prime Video, with the first three episodes. The rest of the season will be released weekly, until the finale on Wednesday, September 24.

What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf about?

A prequel to The Terminal List, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is an origin story that follows the transformation of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) from his beginnings as a Navy SEAL to his first covert missions as a CIA paramilitary operator. Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, who will later become a Lieutenant Commander and serve as troop commander of Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7.

Set a few years before the events in The Terminal List, the series deepens the relationship between Reece and Edwards and explains their bond, making the events in the original story that much more compelling.

How is it related to The Terminal List?

The series provides a deeper look into the complex character of Ben Edwards as he transitions from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, ultimately revealing how he became entangled in the corruption at the heart of The Terminal List. This origin story explores his early bond with “brother” Reece and charts his transformation into the embittered figure viewers meet in the main series.

The unfolding of his darker instincts reinforces one of the show’s central themes: even the most honorable men can be undone by loss, desperation, and the pull of power.

Who is behind the making of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf?

The action series is executive produced by Kitsch and Pratt, alongside showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.

Who stars in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf?

Kitsch headlines this prequel origin story to the Prime Video hit series as he returns as Ben Edwards, the former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative and best mate to James Reece in the original The Terminal List. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer David DiGilio noted that casting Kitsch was crucial due to his strong on-screen chemistry with series lead Pratt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (@terminallistpv)

“The casting of Ben Edwards was going to be as important as any role in the show,” said showrunner DiGilio. “We had one name on our list: Taylor Kitsch. We set up a Zoom, and it was myself, Antoine, Chris, and Taylor. One of the most amazing moments was, I had this vision for Ben [as a] surf man, you know, #vanlife. We loved the idea of Ben as a nomad who had one of these [vans] and Taylor actually has one of those vans. So that was a great moment.”

“We get off this Zoom and Antoine texted me right away and said, ‘He’s in. He’s Ben and he’s going to say yes,'” DiGilio says. “I was like, ‘Wow, Antoine, how do you know?’ He was like, ‘Because he and Chris genuinely love each other, you can see it, just from that meeting.'”

Because Ben was such a compelling character in the original series, a prequel series was ordered.

Luke Hemsworth steps into the role of Jules Landry, who is described as a narcissistic CIA contractor with a volatile personality. Hemsworth will also be portraying Landry in Season 2 of The Terminal List. Pratt announced the news via Instagram story in a post featuring his bloodied feet, with each sandal labeled with “Luke” and a smiley face. The caption read, “Can you guess which Hemsworth I’m working with right now?”

Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper is also set for the series as Raife Hastings, who is a Navy SEAL described as a “hunter, protector, guardian.”

The show’s cast also includes Dar Salim as Mo, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, and Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 27, Prime Video