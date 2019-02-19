Everything We Know About 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 So Far

Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dropped on Amazon just a few months ago — December, to be exact — but fans are already itching for Season 3.



Though there’s not a lot of information out there regarding the next set of episodes of the hit comedy series, we do know a few things about what to expect from Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and the gang.

Scroll down to find out a bit more about Season 3.

Where will they film?

Since the show is set in New York, fans can expect some of the filming to take place in the Big Apple. But, much like Season 2 when they spent time in the Catskills, the Maisel family will reportedly be heading somewhere new for Season 3!

According to Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge’s father Abe, part of the next season will take place in Miami.

"I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know. I don’t know what that [entails]. It’s about [Midge's] tour, but that’s all I got,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

When will they start filming?

The cast will start filming Season 3 in March, which is just a few short weeks away.

Who is returning?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@maiseltv) on Nov 30, 2018 at 11:35am PST

There is obviously no show without Midge Maisel herself, so Rachel Brosnahan is set to return for Season 3, as are Shalhoub as Abe and Marin Hinkle, who plays Midge's mother, Rose.



Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen, who star as Susie Myerson and Joel Maisel, will also be back.



Zachary Levi was introduced during Season 2 as Midge’s new boyfriend Benjamin, and he would like to return for another season.



“If there's an opportunity to come back and wrap that storyline up, I would love to,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in December.

Will there be guest stars?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 28, 2019 at 3:42pm PST



No guest stars have officially been announced, but Brosnahan has made it very clear she’d like Sterling K. Brown to join the cast. Though Brown is busy with This Is Us, he told Brosnahan at the 2019 SAG Awards he’d love to do it.

"I'm in, I'm in. Deal,” he told Entertainment Tonight while shaking Brosnahan’s hand.

How many episodes will there be?

The order has yet to be revealed, but judging from the number of episodes in Season 1 and Season 2, it’s safe to say Season 3 will be between eight and 10 episodes.



When will the show return?

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when Season 3 is set to air. However, fans can probably expect the show to premiere in late 2019, early 2020. For reference, Season 1 premiered on November 29, 2017, and Season 2 hit Amazon on December 5, 2018.



