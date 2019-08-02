'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries': Candace Cameron Bure on Aurora & Nick's Relationship

"I've had one scare after another with you," Aurora's mother, Aida, says at the start of this entry in the popular Candace Cameron Bure franchise. She's seen nothing yet!

In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse, someone is taunting librarian and amateur sleuth Aurora (Bure) with clues left at crime scenes and targeting her mom (Marilu Henner), best friend Sally (Lexa Doig), and cousin Phillip (Dylan Sloane).

"Aurora typically has a no-fear, kick-butt attitude, but when the people closest to her are getting hurt, this mystery may hit too close to the heart for her to solve," Bure says. Try harder, Aurora: It's all building to an attempt on your life.

Luckily, the president of the Real Murders Club, a true-crime discussion group, isn't in this alone. Much-desired psychology professor Nick Miller (Niall Matter), who's moving into boyfriend territory, is by her side in this movie and the next two later this month (August 11's An Inheritance to Die For and August 18's A Very Foul Play).

"The relationship between Nick and Aurora seems to find the right balance between chemistry, attraction, respect, and a desire to support each other, even in the throes of danger," Bure says. "They may just be the perfect match!"

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse, Movie Premiere, Sunday, August 4, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries