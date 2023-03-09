Aurora Teagarden will live on on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, even though Candace Cameron Bure has moved over to Great American Family.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has announced a prequel to its long-running Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie series, set to premiere later this year. In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, Skyler Samuels will star as young Aurora, with Evan Roderick playing young Arthur (Peter Benson‘s role previously).

Fans of the original series will be excited to see Marilu Henner back reprising her role as Aurora’s mother, Aida Teagarden.

“Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends — what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?” said Emily Merlin, Development Manager, Programming, Hallmark Media, in a statement. “The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we’re excited to share this new chapter with viewers.”

This new film will take us back to Aurora’s post-college days, when she finds herself back home in Lawrenceton. While Aida struggles to keep her newfound real estate business, Aurora supports herself by working as a teacher’s assistant in a crime fiction class and waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally (previously played by Lexa Doig) and police officer Arthur. When Sally’s fiancé doesn’t show up at their wedding rehearsal, Maid of Honor Aurora gets Arthur to help her search for him. When they discover a body, everyone assumes it is Sally’s tardy groom, but when it turns out to be someone else, Sally’s fiancé becomes the main suspect.

Aurora Teagarden comes from the series of books by Charlaine Harris. Prior to this upcoming prequel, Bure had starred as the titular character in 18 films for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, from April 2015 until February 2022.