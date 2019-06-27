The 'Seinfeld' Experience Is Coming to New York City in Fall 2019

It's not every day that you can experience your favorite TV shows beyond the screen, but Superfly is bringing Seinfeld fans a special treat with the launch of The Seinfeld Experience in New York City this fall.

The "experience company," Superfly giving fans the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive look into the popular '90s TV program with a the upcoming attraction. The experience will include exhibits designed to bring the show to life and will have costumes, memorabilia, set re-creations and props from Seinfeld on hand.

Never-before-seen content will also be featured in the exhibit, which will be located in New York's Gramercy neighborhood in Manhattan. Along with the exciting features, fans can stop by the experience's retail store for exclusive goodies only available there. All fans need in order to attend is a ticket.

Going on sale within the next few months, tickets can be found at www.theseinfeldexperience.com — for now, you can sign up to receive email alerts until they officially go on sale. The experience marks the show's 30th anniversary, as Seinfeld premiered on July 5, 1989. No exact date for the experience launch has been made at this time, but tickets for attendees will be available through February 2020.

"We're thrilled to bring The Seinfeld Experience to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters," said Jonathan Mayers, Co-founder, Superfly. "A show as iconic as Seinfeld should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence."

There's no denying the show's cultural impact. Seinfeld is still considered one of TV's best sitcoms of all time more than 20 years after it ended in 1998. Even star Jerry Seinfeld himself expressed his excitement over the upcoming experience in a statement.

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly '90s TV show," he said. "All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."

Fans can stay up to date on the latest details and ticket sales by following @theseinfeldexperience on Instagram. Don't miss it when The Seinfeld Experience comes to New York City this fall.