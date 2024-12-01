Grinch Alert! 11 TV Characters Who Hate Christmas

Ebenezer Scrooge isn’t the only one who thinks the holiday spirit is humbug, nor is the Grinch the only one who snarls with a sneer whenever December 25 is practically here.

On television, plenty of characters find Christmas crass, grating, or downright disturbing. They’d probably prefer their long winter’s naps to take them straight through to December 26.

Here is a list of Christmas critics from the small screen — or, at least, those who hated on the holiday before their hearts grew three sizes!