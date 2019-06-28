'Seinfeld' Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 30 Classic Episodes on TBS

TBS will honor the 30 years of Seinfeld with 30 classic episodes on Friday, July 5. Over 173 episodes from 1989 to 1998, we were entertained with the misadventures of neurotic New York City stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

The very successful syndication run of those episodes says that we just can’t get enough of this series that was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. The casting of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander as Seinfeld’s equally neurotic friends, and the brilliant writers, sealed the deal.

TBS’ July 5 Seinfeld marathon schedule is below and all times are ET:

6:00 AM - "The Chinese Restaurant"

Jerry, Elaine and George need reservations at a Chinese restaurant.

6:30 AM - "The Pen"

Jerry accepts a gift his parents wanted him to refuse.

7:00 AM - "The Parking Garage"

Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer lose their car in a mall parking garage.

7:30 AM - "The Red Dot"

Elaine's alcoholic boyfriend resumes drinking; Jerry is the unwitting cause.

8:00 AM - "The Subway"

The friends encounter adventure on the subway.

8:30 AM - "The Pitch"

Network executives ask Jerry to create a show. Jerry tries to evade a vengeful writer. George woos an executive.

9:00 AM - "The Bubble Boy"

Jerry gets lost en route to visiting a sickly fan.

9:30 AM - "The Contest"

Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine vie at self-denial.

10:00 AM - "The Implant"

Elaine says Jerry's girlfriend has implants so he dumps her.

10:30 AM - "The Junior Mint"

Visitors Kramer and Jerry think they killed a surgery patient.

11:00 AM - "The Puffy Shirt"

Jerry appears on the Today Show wearing a silly shirt.

11:30 AM - "The Marine Biologist"

George poses as a marine biologist.

12:00 PM - "The Opposite"

George learns success lies in doing the opposite of what he would normally do.

12:30 PM - "The Hamptons"

Jerry's girlfriend sees George naked during a weekend at the beach.

1:00 PM - "The Big Salad"

Kramer helps an athlete wanted for a brutal crime flee police.

1:30 PM - "The Fusilli Jerry"

A mechanic pal uses Jerry's romantic techniques on Elaine.

2:00 PM - "The Soup Nazi"

Jerry's favorite soup vendor won't serve his new girlfriend.

2:30 PM - "The Sponge"

Elaine considers intimacy with her new boyfriend.

The 6 Funniest Roles of Patrick Warburton (PHOTOS) We take a look at the many looks and voices (real-life and otherwise) of comic actor Patrick Warburton.

3:00 PM - "The Rye"

George's and Susan's parents have dinner together for the first time.

3:30 PM - "The Invitations"

George searches for a way to stop his impending nuptials.

4:00 PM - "The Bizarro Jerry"

Elaine's soon-to-be former beau has two friends who resemble George and Kramer.

4:30 PM - "The Little Kicks"

Kramer's friend forces Jerry to perform an illegal activity.

5:00 PM - "The Chicken Roaster"

A celebrity opens a chicken restaurant in Jerry's neighborhood.

5:30 PM - "The Abstinence"

George benefits when his new girlfriend's illness requires their abstinence.

6:00 PM - "The Comeback"

Jerry joins a tennis club; a co-worker's insults test George.

6:30 PM - "The Yada Yada"

George realizes his girlfriend's slang may leave out vital information.

7:00 PM - "The Serenity Now"

Jerry's new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.

7:30 PM - "The Merv Griffin Show"

Jerry dates a toy collector; Kramer thinks he finds a TV show's furniture set.

8:00 PM - "The Strike"

George's father invents a new holiday; Kramer returns to work at the bagel shop.

8:30 PM - "The Frogger"

Elaine eats Peterman's cake; Kramer helps George steal an arcade game.