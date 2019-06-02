How Does the ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Episode Rank Among Other High-Profile Finales? (PHOTOS)
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones disappointed many of the HBO drama’s most loyal fans, some of whom even started a petition to remake the season “with competent writers” — and that petition came even before the much-maligned series finale.
Ending a beloved television show is always a perilous proposition, and where the GOT writers seemingly failed, other TV masterminds have soared.
Click through the gallery above for where the GOT swan song ranks among the series finales of other TV phenomenons, according to the episodes’ average IMDb user rating.
