Teen Choice Awards 2019: 'Shadowhunters,' 'The 100' & More TV Nominations

Meaghan Darwish
The nominations for Fox's 2019 Teen Choice Awards are in and some of our fan favorites on TV are being recognized this year!

While the ceremony honors many different areas of entertainment including film and music, we're taking a look at the TV categories below. Among the nominees are beloved series such as ShadowhuntersThe 100RiverdaleThis Is UsSupernatural and more.

Ranging from drama to sci-fi, the categories cover a lot of ground including one known as "Choice Throwback TV Show," which somehow includes The Office (did it really premiere almost 15 years ago?) as well as other titles like Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

See the full roundup below and don't miss the Teen Choice Awards live from Hermosa Beach on Sunday, August 11.

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble
Marvel's Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber – Dynasty
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz – Charmed
Olivia Holt – Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Brandon Routh – DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites – Titans
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Gabrielle Union – L.A.'s Finest
Jessica Alba – L.A.'s Finest
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott – The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter – The Flash
Sea Shimooka – Arrow

Choice Reality TV Show

America's Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office

Teen Choice Awards 2019, Sunday, August 11, 8/7c, Fox