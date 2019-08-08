Lucy Hale Hosts Fox's 'Teen Choice 2019' Live From Hermosa Beach

Actress, producer, singer Lucy Hale will host Teen Choice 2019, with digital star and TV personality David Dobrik serving as co-host.

Celebrating today’s hottest stars in TV, music, film, and social media, the star-studded live event will air from Hermosa Beach, California Sunday, August 11, 8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed, on Fox.

Ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Icon Award. Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers will be honored with the highly coveted Decade Award, which celebrates the group’s evolution over the past ten years.

Other acts include: OneRepublic will perform their single “Rescue Me” and a medley of other hit songs, Bazzi will perform his summer anthem "Paradise," Blanco Brown will perform his song, "The Git Up," and Mabel will perform her hit single "Don’t Call Me Up."

Additionally, Jordan McGraw will take the stage with special guest Sarah Hyland to debut "Met At A Party" and Latin pop boy band CNCO and U.K. pop singer HRVY will also perform. Plus, expect a special appearance by rapper Lil Nas X!

L.A.’s Finest star and nominee Gabrielle Union and WWE Divas Champions The Bella Twins are scheduled to appear at the all-star event, joining previously announced celebrities, including: Avengers: Endgame star and nominee Robert Downey Jr., singer Madison Beer, Good Trouble star and nominee Maia Mitchell, singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui, Marvel’s Runaways actor Gregg Sulkin, The Flash star and nominee Grant Gustin, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star and nominee Noah Centineo, and Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos!

