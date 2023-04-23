12 Most Divisive TV Love Triangles: ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Buffy’ & More

Is it possible to be in love with two people at once? If we’re going off of what we see on television, then yes!

The love triangle continues to be a go-to trope for TV writers because it always manages to get viewers almost as invested as the character caught in the middle, struggling to make a decision. And a good triangle knows how to get audiences to understand the appeal of both options. Plus, nothing riles a fandom up like a begrudging ship war!

Scroll down for some of the classic TV romantic trios that have had fans debating for years.