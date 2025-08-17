Charisma Carpenter Addresses ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Rumors

Charisma Carpenter finally addressed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot rumors in a direct message to her fans.

On August 16, the actress behind Cordelia Chase in the beloved series took to TikTok with a video setting the record straight after constant questioning.

“Hey, I get asked this a lot: ‘Are you doing the reboot?’ And I thought I would address it,” Carpenter said in the video. “I am not in the reboot. I am not in the pilot. I don’t even know if the show has been picked up to go to series. I assume it will be.”

Additionally, she clarified that the name of her Buffy rewatch podcast, The Bitch Is Back, is not hinting at her return to the franchise, either.

“It was not intended to sound coded in any kind of way, alluding to the fact that I was admitting to being in the reboot,” she explained “People were also then commenting, ‘Oh is this … Are you saying?’ like it was an easter egg à la Taylor Swift. Not at all.”

To conclude the video, Carpenter reiterated, “I have not had a conversation with any of the powers that be to include Cordelia at this point.”

During a July interview with IGN, Carpenter weighed in on the Buffy revival, expressing her desire to play a part.

“I am so excited for fans, and I know it will be fantastic because of who’s involved,” she told the publication. “To see this actually happen for the fans makes me thrilled. I am so hopeful to be included, for Cordelia to be a part of this new iteration.”

Carpenter starred in the first three seasons of Buffy before exiting the show to star in its spinoff Angel. Unfortunately, her character was killed off in Season 5, the final season that aired in 2003.

Considering Sarah Michelle Gellar was resurrected twice, Carpenter could feasibly return to the reboot. But as of writing, nothing seems to be in the works.

Confirmed cast members for the Hulu Buffy reboot include Gellar, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso, and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Additionally, recurring cast and guest stars include Merrin Dungey, Audrey Hsieh, Audrey Grace Marshall, Kingston Vernes, and Chase Sui Wonders.

