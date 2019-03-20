David Boreanaz Teases a Possible 'Angel' Reunion (VIDEO)

In this day and age of television, revivals, reunions, and reboots are all the rage, and it appears the former WB hit Angel could be heading in the same direction.

The show's titular star, David Boreanaz (SEAL Team), had an appearance on CBS's The Talk Tuesday, and was asked about the possibility of reuniting with the cast or reviving his role.

"Well, you know, we're coming up on our 20 years. I mean, that's amazing to have been blessed with a show like that," the actor started out saying.

Angel was a spinoff of the wildly popular series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in which Boreanaz appeared as the same character. The offshoot aired from 1999-2004 on The WB, which has now become The CW. The actor appeared in the original series between 1997 and 2003.

As the interview continued, Boreanaz said more on the matter. "That's really where I started my gig in this acting world," the actor revealed, giving credit to the show.

"And I love that character," he added. "So, I will say there may be something coming up."

Of course, the audience erupted in cheers over the news, but Boreanaz remained mum on the matter.

"I don't want to give away a lot, but I can say that it's the 20 years coming up this fall, and we may have something in the works."

If that wasn't thrilling enough, the actor also divulged some information regarding SEAL Team's new addition, Kristy Swanson. In a separate segment, the actor discussed her role, telling viewers that she'll be playing a therapist to his character Jason, but couldn't hold back his excitement over working with the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer star (Swanson played the titular character in the 1992 film).

"It's just bizarre that she's the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer," he began saying, before sharing that he couldn't keep from pointing it out on set. Boreanaz revealed that during one take, "instead of saying her name, I said 'Buffy' or something in that regards, and she started cracking up. And it was one of those things where I just had to do it."

Don't miss the sweet exchange below.