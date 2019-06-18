This 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Deleted Scene Would've Changed a Lot for Cersei

Imagine a different Game of Thrones Season 8 and ending for Cersei Lannister.

That's what likely would have been the case if a scene that was filmed for Season 7 hadn't been deleted, as Lena Headey revealed at Munich Comic-Con.

"I lose the baby, and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei that never made it in," the actress said. "I loved doing that because I think it would have served her differently."

The miscarriage scene would’ve been epic 😢 pic.twitter.com/gSZxUiukIa — ꧁♡ ᴋᴡᴇᴇɴ ʟᴇɴᴀ .꧂ (@bb_cersei) June 15, 2019

It's unknown what a miscarriage would have meant for the story, and specifically Cersei, in Season 8. Would she have still tried to build up her army? Could she have been more determined to defeat Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) because she would have lost her child?

Would she have had Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaæk) serving her to his bitter end if he didn't think she was also having his baby? The answer to that is probably yes, given that the actor told TV Insider, for his character, "it was real love" and "genuine love that he actually wanted."

It's also possible that her ending would have been quite different and Headey would've gotten the "better death" she recently said she wanted for her character. Cersei died with her brother and lover, Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), when the Red Keep collapsed on them as she begged for the survival of her and her baby. If the miscarriage scene had been left in Season 7, at the very least, that wouldn't have been part of her final scene.

And if Cersei wasn't pregnant in the final season and Jamie knew, depending on the timeline, would he still have left Winterfell to return to his sister's side? It's possible, but we'll never know for certain.