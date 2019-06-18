The Bouquet Finds Its Mark in Hallmark Original Movie 'The Last Bridesmaid'

Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell star in The Last Bridesmaid, premiering Saturday, June 22 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual June Weddings program event.

Becca Foster (Boston) is an unapologetic romantic who been a member of no less than nine bridal parties. Though she seems to be living the old adage “always a bridesmaid, never a bride,” Becca isn’t worried; she believes true love will happen effortlessly when she meets the right person.

She does not expect that to happen when she agrees to be maid of honor to her newly engaged cousin Lucie (Stephanie Bennett).

Lucie and her fiancé Craig (Clayton Chitty) think otherwise, however, and are eager to pair Becca with Craig’s best man, Aidan (Jeremy Guilbaut). But there is another man in the picture — or, to be precise, behind the camera: Kyle Taylor (Campbell), the handsome videographer who is documenting the weeks leading up to the wedding as well as the ceremony itself.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Though they have different philosophies of love and relationships, both are outspoken and find creative satisfaction in endeavors outside their day jobs: jewelry-making for Becca and documentary filmmaking for Kyle. As Becca and Kyle encourage one another to follow their dreams, they realize they must also follow their hearts.

The Last Bridesmaid, Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 22, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel