Find Out Which Two New Movies Are Debuting as Part of Hallmark's Christmas in July in 2019

Hallmark's Christmas celebration kicks off in July, and this year, that will include two new movies.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the first film debuts on Sunday, July 7, at 9/8c, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and it's fitting for both Christmas and July. Christmas Camp stars Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo, and her advertising exec character has to bring in a traditional toy company as a new account. She goes to a "Christmas Camp," where she meets Campo's character, the owner's son.

The film airs in the middle of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Gold Crown Christmas" campaign (June 28-July 14).

Then comes Hallmark Channel's new offering on Saturday, July 13, at 9/8c. A Merry Christmas Match stars Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey. Newbrough's character, Corey, works in her mother's antique shop and honors her late father by working on the annual children's Christmas pageant in a ski village. After Massey's character, Ryder, stops by the shop, she wonders if she should have left home and become a theater director like she'd dreamed.

This film comes at the beginning of Hallmark Channel's "Keepsake Christmas" campaign (July 12-27).

These two movies are part of the 40 holiday movies that will air across both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2019 for the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas.

The new movies for 2019 will include The Christmas Song, Holiday for Heroes, A Family Under the Christmas Tree (working title), and Christmas in Rome. EW has also reported that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will feature another movie about an emotional homecoming executive produced by Blake Shelton, who worked on 2018's Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas.

In The Christmas Song, a woman (Kristin Chenoweth) is "distracted" from writing a song for the show on Christmas Eve by the widowed father (Scott Wolf) of one of the members of her youth choir.

Holiday for Heroes follows "a woman (Melissa Claire Egan) and a soldier (Marc Blucas), who exchange letters a year before their worlds collide." It also stars Patti Murin.

A Family Under the Christmas Tree stars Merritt Patterson as a Los Angeles extreme-sports photographer whose trip home to help her grandmother leads her to meet a neighbor (Jon Cor) who needs help with his nephew, according to EW.

Lacey Chabert and Sam Page star in Christmas in Rome as "an independent-minded American tour guide" and an American executive, respectively. According to EW, Page's character turns to the recently fired tour guide to show him Rome in order to win over the owner of a high-end Italian ceramics company.

Christmas Camp, Sunday, July 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

A Merry Christmas Match, Saturday, July 13, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel