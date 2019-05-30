Summer Lovin' Comes to Hallmark Movies Now for June 2019

This June, Hallmark Movies Now, Crown Media Family Networks’ subscription streaming service, is offering Season 3 of Hallmark Channel’s first, original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, airing new episodes every Friday. Plus, prepare for 12 additional Hallmark movies and series this month, as the streamer offers subscribers a fresh slate of programming timed to its "Summer Lovin" event!

Highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of June are below:

Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove – Season 3

Stars: Andie MacDowell, Dylan Neal, Teryl Rothery, Sarah Smyth, Bruce Boxleitner, Barbara Niven, Brennan Elliott, Timothy Webber

Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove takes viewers into the idyllic and picturesque Cedar Cove, a small-town home to romance, relationships and drama. At the center of it all is Olivia Lockhart (MacDowell), the revered Cedar Cove Municipal Court Judge, lifetime town resident, loving mother and loyal friend to many. Dylan Neal plays the handsome Jack Griffin, editor of the Cedar Cove Chronicle and Olivia’s boyfriend, whose troubled past recently caught up to him and now threatens to ruin their once-perfect relationship. As Jack attempts to hide the upsetting truth from Olivia, even as she makes plans to start their future together, everyone in Cedar Cove – friends, family and even enemies – find shocking surprises and hidden secrets, which keeps this small-town bursting with drama and above all, a big heart.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 3

Stars: Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Laci Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Diane Ladd

Season 3 of the multi-generational family drama Chesapeake Shores follows Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman, divorcee and mother to twin daughters, as she adjusts to life back in her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Rekindling her romance with Trace (Jesse Metcalfe), her former high school sweetheart, Abby discovers that their relationship will be rocked by not only his newfound fame, but also her responsibility to protect her daughters. With the support of their uncompromising, highly successful businessman-father, Mick (Treat Williams), their once-estranged mother, Megan (Barbara Niven), and their wise grandmother Nell (Diane Ladd), the O’Briens are a family that must face life’s challenges, but always finds hope in their enduring love toward one another as they navigate life, love, career and romance.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar

Stars: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, Carol Burnett, Gregory Harrison, Barry Bostwick

While working to reunite an undeliverable package with its rightful recipient, Oliver O’Toole (Mabius) and his team of postal detectives go beyond the call of duty when, after completing their postal mission, they attempt a much bigger reunion – that of a mother and daughter separated by mental illness and the years of pain caused by a mother’s absence.

Another Tango

Stars: Lexi Giovagnoli, Brant Daugherty

Former high school sweethearts reluctantly reunite for a dance competition and attempt to save the small town’s failing dance studio.

Frozen in Love

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter

Mary (Cook) faces the grim reality of her quaint but stagnant Denver store closing, she reaches out for some PR help to turn things around. At the same time, the handsomely wild, flashy “live-in-the-moment” Denver Royals hockey star Adam (Matter) is sent to the same PR firm to fix his reputation, and the two are paired together in a seemingly mutually-beneficial buddy system: repair his image and give her the chance to reinvent the store and do something big to save it. Along the way, they both learn the important lesson that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall down, it only matters how many times you get back up again, which opens up two seemingly opposites for much needed change, and unexpected love.

Island of Grace

Stars: Jaycee Lynn, Samuel Potts

Engine failure over Indonesia causes jet to crash near unpopulated island. Faith in God helps the three twenty-something survivors live through the ordeal of waiting for rescue by those missing them and wanting their return.

When Sparks Fly

Stars: Meghan Markle, Christopher Jacot

A big city journalist returns to her small-town roots to write a Fourth of July story. Sparks fly when she rekindles an old flame and discovers that the life and love she left behind are exactly what she’s been missing. Will she find true love as the time approaches for fireworks to explode in the sky?

New in June

Cedar Cove (Season 3) – New Episodes Every Friday

Meet the Peetes (Season 2) – New Episodes Every Monday

Chesapeake Shores (Season 3) – New Episodes Every Friday Starting 6/14/19

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar (Available Monday, 5/27/19) (Signed, Sealed, Delivered Movie #12)

Another Tango (Available Monday, 6/3/19)

Frozen in Love (Available Monday, 6/10/19)

Island of Grace (Available Monday, 6/17/19)

When Sparks Fly (Available Monday, 6/24/19)

Anne Tyler’s Saint Maybe (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

A Season for Miracles (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Christmas in Conway (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

One Christmas Eve (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Silver Bells (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

