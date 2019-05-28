'Pure' Season 2 Premiere: Anna Can't Refuse Estrada's Offer (VIDEO)

Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley) receives an offer she can't refuse in the Pure Season 2 premiere.

The series returns to WGN America for its second season Tuesday, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a tense conversation and a serious threat.

The series follows Noah (Ryan Robbins), a newly elected Mennonite pastor determined to rid his community of drugs and its ties to a trans-border smuggling alliance with ruthless Mexican cocaine cartels.

The second season begins with Anna alone after Noah disappears for a year. She must do whatever it takes to protect her family, including reorganizing the cocaine pipeline and answering to the Mexican cartel's boss. To protect her children, she ends up in the middle of the drug ring she and her husband tried to take down.

In this sneak peek, Anna finds Hector Estrada (Victor Gomez) waiting in her home with a job offer for her. Though she tries to get rid of him by telling him about a friend who's a policeman, she soon finds out that she's in a very precarious position.

Watch the clip below to see Estrada's response — and how he's using her children as leverage.

Pure, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, May 28, 10/9c, WGN America