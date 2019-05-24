Adam Levine Speaks Out on Why He's Leaving 'The Voice'
UPDATE:
Adam Levine is addressing his exit from The Voice in a candid statement on social media. The Maroon 5 singer took to Instagram to write about his surprising departure and to let fans know his reasoning — that "it was time to move on."
In the statement, he thanks producer Mark Burnett for getting him to sign onto the show in the first place. "It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever," Levine wrote. He goes on to thank NBC, his fellow coaches throughout the seasons, Carson Daly, and many more.
He also gives a special shoutout to his onscreen bro, Blake Shelton, "I couldn't hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books," he wrote.
"You're my brother for life," Levine added before telling Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to "take care of the cowboy."
He finally thanks his manager at the end of the long post, the whole statement can be seen below.
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
ORIGINAL STORY:
One of The Voice's coaches is leaving after 16 seasons.
"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice," host Carson Daly announced on Today Friday. Levine had been on the singing competition since the beginning and won it three times, in 2011, 2013, and 2015.
He has also inspired "many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years," Daly continued, adding that viewers will miss watching his "frenemy relationship" with fellow coach Blake Shelton. "He'll always be a cherished member of the Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."
As for who's taking his chair for Season 17, the host announced that Gwen Stefani will be returning to the show where she met her boyfriend, Shelton. Stefani served as a coach in Seasons 7, 9, and 12.
"Next season should be a ton of fun," Daly concluded.
The Voice, Season 17, Coming Soon, NBC