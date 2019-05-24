Adam Levine Speaks Out on Why He's Leaving 'The Voice'

UPDATE:

Adam Levine is addressing his exit from The Voice in a candid statement on social media. The Maroon 5 singer took to Instagram to write about his surprising departure and to let fans know his reasoning — that "it was time to move on."

In the statement, he thanks producer Mark Burnett for getting him to sign onto the show in the first place. "It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever," Levine wrote. He goes on to thank NBC, his fellow coaches throughout the seasons, Carson Daly, and many more.

He also gives a special shoutout to his onscreen bro, Blake Shelton, "I couldn't hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books," he wrote.

"You're my brother for life," Levine added before telling Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to "take care of the cowboy."

He finally thanks his manager at the end of the long post, the whole statement can be seen below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One of The Voice's coaches is leaving after 16 seasons.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice," host Carson Daly announced on Today Friday. Levine had been on the singing competition since the beginning and won it three times, in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

He has also inspired "many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years," Daly continued, adding that viewers will miss watching his "frenemy relationship" with fellow coach Blake Shelton. "He'll always be a cherished member of the Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."

As for who's taking his chair for Season 17, the host announced that Gwen Stefani will be returning to the show where she met her boyfriend, Shelton. Stefani served as a coach in Seasons 7, 9, and 12.

"Next season should be a ton of fun," Daly concluded.

