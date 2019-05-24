'Songland' Sneak Peek: John Legend Offers a Songwriter Advice (VIDEO)

NBC's latest music-centric series Songland debuts Tuesday, May 28, and sees everyday songwriters get the chance of a lifetime to share their music with top stars like John Legend and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

Think Shark Tank, but instead of pitching business ventures, these songwriters are pitching their music for the biggest artists and producers out there in hopes of conjuring a hit. Over the course of 11 episodes, viewers will be given a peek into the creative process behind the songs they listen to.

Every episode, one winner will be given the chance to have a music superstar record their song and have it released. Among some of the featured guest artists are the Jonas Brothers, Legend, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.

On the panel listening to songwriters are producers Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, who listen along with a guest artist to four hopefuls each episode. As the episodes proceed, the four contestants will be whittled down and paired with a producer for a studio session before moving on to the next round.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at John Legend's episode, where he listens and considers songwriter Max Ember's arrangement. Ember presents his song to the panel and immediately has their attention.

When it comes time to offer feedback, Legend and the producers participate a bit in the music process giving Ember some constructive criticism. Get a sneak peek at the new show ahead of its premiere below and don't miss Songland, Tuesdays on NBC.

Songland, Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 28, 10/9c, NBC