Showtime Unveils 'The L Word's Sequel Title, Hints at Premiere Date

After previously revealing plans for The L Word sequel series, Showtime is giving fans of the original a lot to be excited over.

On May 22, the network unveiled the title of the upcoming show — The L Word: Generation Q — which is set to debut this fall. Mara-Lewis Ryan serves as the showrunner and is executive producing the project alongside original series creator Ilene Chaiken and stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

Production on the series is slated to begin this summer with an 8-episode order set in Los Angeles. Steph Green will direct the pilot episode as well as executive produce the installment. Kristen Campo also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sure to please fans, Beals, Moennig and Hailey will all reprise their original roles from the series which ran from 2004 to 2009 on the network. The actresses will appear alongside a new generation of "diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A."

Teasing some of these new faces is the poster above, which takes a colorful approach to convey the tone of the upcoming series. Stay tuned for an actual premiere date as fall approaches, and don't miss The L Word: Generation Q when it premieres on Showtime later this year.

The L Word: Generation Q, Series Premiere, Fall 2019, Showtime