1

Inside [Spoiler]’s Surprise Appearance in ‘Sandman’ Finale

2

Where Is ‘AGT’ Season 12 Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Now?

3

‘Destination X’s Shayne Cureton Updates on Ally Showmance

4

‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Shows Off New Look as She Returns to NBC Show

5

Ken Jennings Gets Candid About Whether He’d Win ‘Jeopardy!’ Today