The drama of The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime’s reboot of the original, 2000s-era L Word, can be summed up by singer-songwriter Fletcher’s line in the just-released Season 3 trailer: “It’s the kind of sapphic chaos I live for.”

In a press release, Showtime says Generation Q’s third season picks up right where the Season 2 cliffhanger left off — with Tina (returning L Word alum Laurel Holloman) asking Bette (Jennifer Beals) if she still loves her — and the season will “follow the cast of characters as they struggle with secrets, old scars and new flames on their search for ‘the one.’”

“While [Bette and Tina] determine their future together, their daughter Angie (Jordan Hull) embraces her new freedom at college, finding love in all the wrong places,” the premium cable network adds. “At the bungalow, Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) returns from rehab and discovers news about Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) that threatens both her sobriety and their relationship.”

The trailer shows Dani (Arienne Mandi) proposing moving in with Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) and Maribel (guest star Jillian Mercado) proposing starting a family with Micah (Leo Sheng) — though Showtime notes that Gigi’s baggage and Maribel’s temper will put those two couples’ plans to the test.

Meanwhile, “the drama heightens as Shane (Kate Moennig) and Tess (Jamie Clayton) grapple with secrets that could tear them apart for good, while Alice (Leisha Hailey) questions whether she’ll ever find her soulmate, or if she’s doomed to be alone forever.”

Showtime also says that comedian Margaret Cho and actors Joanna Cassidy (Blade Runner) and Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) will guest-star in Season 3 — as will musicians Kehlani and Fletcher — while Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Faison will also return for more guest spots.

And in an Instagram reel from Wednesday, October 12, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared video from the Generation Q set, suggesting that she and musician G Flip, her partner, also have a role in Season 3.

The L Word: Generation Q, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, November 20, 8/7c, Showtime