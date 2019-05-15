Will Estes Weighs In on Why the 'Blue Bloods' Finale Wedding Was Cut Short

Blue Bloods fans who tuned in for Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie's (Vanessa Ray) wedding in the Season 9 finale probably expected more than was shown of the event.

After all, there's no question that the two did get married — we just didn't see it. Instead of watching the couple exchange vows, say "I do," kiss, and even maybe attend a reception, "Something Blue" ended with Frank (Tom Selleck) still escorting Eddie down the aisle and Jamie smiling at his bride as she approached.

If you're hoping that you might see what comes next as a deleted scene or extra one day, that's likely not going to happen. "We filmed her walking a little bit more, but there was no other dialogue," Estes told TVLine.

He pointed out the couple did exchange vows at the family dinner shown in the Season 8 finale — when they announced both their relationship and engagement in the same sentence — so we can assume anything they would have said would have been similar to those. (Watch those vows below.)

"You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don't see is the scariest?" Estes asked. "Maybe the wedding you don't see is the most beautiful?"

"What I like to work on is giving audiences a lot of credit for being smart rather than stupid, they know what's going on, Joe 6-pack and his wife are trying to figure out what's really going on here, and that comes out of the subtext of the scene," Selleck told Deadline. "What you can hang it on is an audience's sense of anticipation based on what they want and what appears to not be happening."

"How are we going to beat Charles and Di splendor or pomp?" he continued. "So you need some sort of conflict or concern or something to make that kind of scene work like with Eddie and Frank or something else."

Though fans missed out on most of the wedding, they did see Eddie battling jitters about becoming a Reagan, the Reagans welcome the Jankos to the family at the rehearsal dinner, and Eddie ask Frank to walk her down the aisle.

Blue Bloods, Season 10, Fall 2019, CBS