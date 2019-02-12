Daniel Radcliffe Is Having 'So Much Fun' Doing Comedy on 'Miracle Workers' (VIDEO)

Daniel Radcliffe is literally doing God's work.

In the first season of Miracle Workers, TBS's new anthology series based on Simon Rich's book What in God's Name, the Hogwarts graduate stars as Craig, a low-level angel actively avoiding putting in any extra work at the Department of Answered Prayers. But it's not like he's the only one over the work of helping mankind: Even boss God (Steve Buscemi) has pretty much given up on his creations and is ready to rid the world of Earth.

It's a cheeky, smart and sly workplace comedy set in the afterlife's home office, sort of the Dunder Mifflin of the dead and Radcliffe is simply charming. He's also having the time of his life.

We sat down with the actor ahead of tonight's premiere to discuss his first lead role in a U.S. TV series, his co-stars and why the idea of an anthology was so attractive to him.

Miracle Workers, Premieres, Tuesday, February 12, 10:30/9:30c, TBS