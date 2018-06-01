President Trump Calls to Have Samantha Bee Fired for 'Horrible' Ivanka Insult

Meaghan Darwish
Myles Aronowitz/TBS

Earlier this week, comedian Samantha Bee used a vulgar term when speaking about Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka while on her TBS show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Unsurprisingly, Trump spoke out about Bee's remark on Twitter, where he questioned aloud why she hadn't been fired for her actions the same way Roseanne Barr had been when her show was canceled at ABC. Read his tweet below:

Of course, Trump doesn't directly refer to Barr, but his sentiment is clear when he writes that Bee's lack of punishment for her actions is "a total double standard." The remark in question included Bee calling Ivanka a "feckless c---" when it comes to immigration.

The next morning after the show aired, Bee wrote her own apology to Ivanka, via the tweet below:

TBS hasn't canceled her show but did release their own statement on the matter taking responsibility for airing the segment as well. The network tweeted out the statement:

Time will tell if this remark will impact Bee's future on the network or her show, but it's clear Trump, as well as numerous others online, isn't satisfied with the current arrangement.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Wednesdays, 11/10c, TBS

