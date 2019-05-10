'My Dad Wrote a Porno' Cast Previews Their New HBO Special (VIDEO)

It may be Mother's Day Weekend, but on Saturday night, HBO is saluting a very special father-son relationship. Hosts Jamie Morton, Alice Levine, and James Cooper bring their wildly successful, award-winning podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno to the cable network.

Here's the backstory: A few years ago, Morton discovered that his father has been spending his retirement writing erotic fiction under the pen name Rocky Flintstone. The resulting series of novels, Belinda Blinked, were so ridiculous, poorly written and anatomically uninformed, that Morton and his pals Levine and Cooper decided it would be hilarious to record themselves reading and commenting on them.

Over the last four seasons, their podcast has become a massive international hit, spawning books and live shows, and earning them a fanbase that includes Elijah Wood and Emma Thompson.

Now Morton, Levine and Cooper are poised to reach their biggest audience ever. The trio joined us to chat about their HBO special, Belinda's infamous lost chapter and Rocky Flintstone's unique approach to dodging the spotlight.

My Dad Wrote a Porno, Premiere, Saturday, 10/9c, HBO