9 Other 'Game of Thrones' Goofs: That Coffee Cup Wasn't Alone!

By now, you’ve undoubtedly seen perhaps the biggest anachronism of Game of Thrones so far: a paper coffee cup on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as she and her allies celebrate their triumph over the army of the dead.

HBO showed a healthy sense of humor about the goof — saying, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea” — and later erased the cup from the episode.

But that errant latte is far from the first mistake in Game of Thrones. Here are nine more, from simple continuity errors to head-scratching logic fails.

Jon’s rubber sword

It’s a wonder Jon was able to kill anyone during the Battle of the Bastards, considering the way his sword bent like rubber when he mounted his horse.

Stannis’s laptop cord

As Stannis waits for death to come, you can see what looks like a laptop power cord beneath his right leg. Perhaps actor Stephen Dillane just wanted to get a few emails sent between takes!

Melisandre’s necklace

So Melisandre’s body reverts to its ancient form when she takes off her necklace, eh? Then explain the Season 4 scene in which she appears in her youthful visage sans necklace while taking a bath.

Tyrion’s teleporting napkin

Before Tyrion tells Cersei he has a “certain sympathy” for “odd little” Podrick, he untucks his napkin bib and tosses it down. Afterward, he does the same thing.

Daenerys’s teleporting braids

In the Season 8 premiere, Dany’s hair somehow re-braids itself from one shot to the next. Perhaps we’re all underestimating her!

The wights’ varying strength

The wight that Jon and Dany brought to Cersei couldn’t escape its wooden box in Season 7, but somehow the wights could burst through stone crypts in Season 8?

Catelyn’s disappearing hand

In one of the more glaring continuity errors, Catelyn’s hand disappears from Robb’s shoulder from one shot to the next.

The disappearing Sons of the Harpy

When Grey Worm collapses next to a dying Ser Barristan in Season 5, he flops down in front of the body of a dead Son of the Harpy, whose body seems to vanish in the very next shot.

The characters’ changing houses

If the opening title sequence is supposed to show the actors names next to sigils of their characters’ houses, then why is Sansa a Targaryen? Why is Dany a Lannister? And why is Joffrey a Stark?

