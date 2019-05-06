Was That a Starbucks Cup on 'Game of Thrones' Episode 4?

Perhaps it was battle fatigue, but clearly someone was sleeping on the job when it came to Game of Thrones' most recent episode, "The Last Of The Starks," because an unusual prop made it to the screen.

Apparently Westeros is the latest land to acquire a Starbucks franchise because they were serving up some freshly brewed beans in Winterfell's great hall. At the beginning of the hour-and-a-half installment, as the survivors celebrate their high-cost victory, Daenerys can be seen sitting with a familiar cup by her side.

In case you missed it, we've found the exact moment that the popular coffee chain makes its Thrones appearance.

Sure, with a quick glance it may not be so obvious but that white cap and paper cup is undeniably out of place in the fantasy show's landscape. In case you need a little help seeing the cup we've zoomed in on the next picture:

Fans of course immediately picked up on the foreign object and took to social media to express their feelings over the goof. Witty jokes and memes filled Twitter and we're rounding up some of the best below.

Is it me or did Sansa plant the Starbucks cup in front of Dany as part of an elaborate plan to take her down? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O4tvoiyDxd — Liz Nic (@yliznics) May 6, 2019

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) May 6, 2019

OH MY GOD, the showrunners were literally in the same scene as the Starbucks cup. pic.twitter.com/TS7wNPUCDf — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 6, 2019

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO