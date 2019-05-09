Should Brett and Casey Get Together on 'Chicago Fire'? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 7, Episode 20 of Chicago Fire, "Try Like Hell."]

A new romance is heating up at Firehouse 51.

Whether you're shipping them or not, all signs point to Chicago Fire at least testing out a romantic relationship between paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

The two have been growing closer this season after Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) left. But it's precisely because Dawson was Casey's wife and Brett's best friend that the paramedic says they shouldn't get together in "Try Like Hell."

Even so, the entire episode feels like one big build-up to the season likely ending with Brett and Casey sharing a moment or possibly a kiss. If you enjoyed Brett and Kyle's (Teddy Sears) brief (but oh so cute) relationship, you're probably out of luck.

The paramedic and chaplain seemed perfect for each other, until their relationship affected his job. He's supposed to help rescue workers, but "if I'm dating a colleague, they won't open up to me," Kyle explained. That happened with Casey, but as Brett tells the firefighter when he takes some of the responsibility for the end of her relationship, it would have eventually been someone else in the same position.

Before the breakup, Kyle used to stop by the firehouse once a week, but he hasn't been around lately. Though he claims he's been busy when Brett asks him, he later admits to Casey that he's been trying to be "sensitive" to his ex-girlfriend.

Casey assures him Brett can handle the awkwardness, and both men agree that she's "a great girl" and "the best." Uh-oh, is there a love triangle brewing?

But is it too late for Brett and Kyle to reunite? She's decided it's time for both her and Casey to move on from their past relationships. "We should totally be dating," she tells him, and, of course, he misunderstands. She's setting him up on a date, not offering herself as a potential match. But it's the friend she wants him to date, Olivia, who clues Brett in on what she thinks she should be seeing right in front of her.

After witnessing the two excel at game night, Olivia tells Brett she should be with Casey. "You're meant for each other," she says.

Is this all building to Brett being the one Casey asks to a dinner party in the finale? Or will Chicago Fire surprise its fans and throw someone else into the mix?

The former will likely be the case, since showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine that the "hints have been deliberate." "You've got two characters who are hurt by the last relationships they had, and they're both essentially really strong, good people."

Fans are divided. Some are hoping to see them together and think it would make sense.

Watching last night’s episode and while I am still a big Brettonio fan (still not over it), if you think about it Brett is actually a balance of both Gabby and Hallie so a Casey and Brett relationship actually kinda does make sense #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/bbx3xpNlAc — Ally (@allyc023) May 9, 2019

So what is Casey and Brett's ship name? Because God help me, I love them. #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/AU57peSoPq — Brandi (@Longliveolicity) May 9, 2019

However, others are firmly against it, especially considering their ties to Dawson.

Am I alone in really hating them putting Brett & Casey together?! 🚫 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/gWZrma3hrp — LaTanya Davis (@SweetTee79) May 9, 2019

Please, please #ChicagoFire do NOT go there with Casey and Brett! That’s her best friend’s ex husband. #NotCool pic.twitter.com/LkVRJEmwph — Ebony (@ebony41) May 9, 2019

Vote in the poll below and sound off in the comments.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC