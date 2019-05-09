Is 'Chicago P.D.' Heading for a Ruzek and Burgess Reunion?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 20 of Chicago P.D., "Sacrifice."]

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit deals with some of the toughest cases in the city, but that has nothing on the various relationships (and potential relationships) among its team members.

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) romance started out as something casual, but it has become more over recent episodes — until Wednesday's episode.

Despite making plans for a weekend trip before work, the two butt heads during the investigation in "Sacrifice." She doesn't like the look of things while he's undercover, so she calls in backup — a patrol car drives by, but turns down another street — and after, he argues she made the wrong call. She refuses to entertain the thought that she even considered their personal relationship when she made the decision.

But Trudy (Amy Morton) watches that exchange from behind her desk and checks on Upton after the case. "I thought I could pull it off, find balance," Upton admits. "It's a tough one." Speaking of "tough," Trudy offers her some tough love advice.

"If Adam's the one, then make it work. But that probably means that one of you has to get out of Intelligence. It's a very tiny needle you're trying to thread here," the desk sergeant says. And if neither of them wants to make that sacrifice, "then what you have isn't worth compromising your career for."

Before Upton and Ruzek even talk, it's clearly the beginning of the end of their romantic relationship (at least for now). Though they care about each other, "it's more" than them being together and working together, she says. He's the one to suggest they "take a break," but she agrees and their hug at the end suggests this may end up being a more permanent split.

Though the focus has been on Ruzek and Kim Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) with other love interests as of late — Upton and Blair (Charles Michael Davis) — with the season winding down, we wouldn't be surprised if there's something that hints at a possible reunion or at least serves as a reminder of their romantic history.

But Ruzek isn't the only one with another potential in-unit romance with two episodes left in Season 6. Though the "new developments" coming for Ruzek, Upton, and Jay Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) possible love triangle," showrunner Rick Eid called them "pretty subtle," but added, "things will change" in an interview with TVLine.

These other relationships, whether they're explored in Season 6 or not, could explain why Ruzek and Upton's "break" talk includes the acknowledgement that it's not just that they're romantically involved and coworkers that's the problem.

Even though Ruzek and Upton discuss the possibility of Kelton (John C. McGinley) splitting up the team, any separation would likely not be permanent and therefore wouldn't solve that issue.

But maybe they'll all end the season single. After all, the series has already been renewed for Season 7, so there's plenty of time to explore all options.

Sound off with your thoughts on the Intelligence romances in the comments below.

