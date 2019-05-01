What's Ahead on 'Chicago Med,' 'Fire, and 'P.D.': Romance, Arson & a Cover-Up

There are only three episodes left in each of the One Chicago shows this season.

But the good news is that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have all been renewed. Read on to find out what to expect from the romances, fires, and investigations as the shows set up the 2019-2020 season.

Chicago Med

Scandal, interdepartmental warfare, and romance are on the way!

On the May 8 episode, the drastic actions taken by Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling) to win the heart of Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) could threaten the hospital, which is later shaken by the growing conflict between COO Garrett (Heather Headley) and patient and medical services chief Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

Also May 8, Dr. Manning's (Torrey DeVitto) romance could falter when ex-fiancé Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) discovers that her new beau, Phillip Davis (Ian Harding), may not be who he seems.

And there's "a happy surprise" for Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and his cancer-stricken ex-wife, Cece (Paula Newsome), in the May 15 show, says executive producer Andrew Schneider.

Chicago Fire

On the May 8 episode, Lieutenant Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with a fire at a hair salon, which he believes points to a serial arsonist his late father was investigating. "The show takes a dark turn as the arsonist proves to be a dangerous enemy," exec producer Derek Haas reveals.

The following week, Firehouse 51 works to help a depressed colleague deal with pending retirement.

And better times may lie ahead for Lieutenant Casey (Jesse Spencer) as he tries to move forward from his broken marriage. First, paramedic Brett (Kara Kilmer) sets him up with her friend, then, in the finale, he contemplates who to take as a date to a dinner party.

Chicago P.D.

"There's a shocker in this season's finale, and someone could die!" proclaims exec producer Rick Eid.

But first, on May 8, the relationship between Detective Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Officer Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) gets complicated, as do things between Upton and her partner, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

The cover-up of a perp's murder by Detective Dawson (Jon Seda) haunts the team on May 15.

And in the finale, the mayoral race comes to a head. If police superintendent Kelton (John C. McGinley) wins, the Intelligence Unit could be in danger.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC