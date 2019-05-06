'Game of Thrones' Episode 4 Ratings: How Many People Tuned In?

The fighters in Winterfell were battle-weary in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4, and viewers may have been as well when it came to tuning in.

But were they too tired from the last extended episode to tune in for another nearly hour-and-a-half long installment? Or did everyone stick around to see what happened in the third-to-last ever GoT?

The episode received this season's lowest score thus far on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, which measures the percentage of approved Tomatometer critics who have given it a positive review. The 67 percent score puts it behind Episode 3's 74 percent; the premiere's 92 percent remains the highest. Episode 4 also received an average rating of 7.3 out of 10, also the lowest of the season. (Episode 3 has the highest average rating, 8.94 out of 10.)

"The Last of the Starks" featured the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell, and since everyone had known that epic fight was coming in Episode 3, it wouldn't be surprising if that shows in the ratings. That episode was the most-watched of the season and second most-watched of the series, and we shouldn't expect this one to beat that record.

Looking at ratings across television Sunday night, there were no significant changes for the other shows airing in that time slot. American Idol slipped a bit in viewers, but that could change with the final numbers, especially since viewers on the West Coast — it aired live on both coasts — haven't been factored in.

Game of Thrones once again held numerous spots on Twitter's Top 20 worldwide trending topics following its initial airing. Cersei, Daenerys (and Dany), Sansa, and Brienne, had the top five spots, and all but the number 16 spot featured character names and related terms, according to Headline Planet.

The modern-day coffee cup that was spotted in one of the scenes was in the Top 10 trending topics Monday morning, according to Variety.

Stay tuned for the official ratings for Season 8 Episode 4 when they come in.

