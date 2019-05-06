'Game of Thrones': 5 of the Best Candidates to Kill Cersei

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks."]

Can we all agree that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is likely to meet her untimely demise before the Game of Thrones series finale? The lady in charge of Westeros is definitely one character fans love to hate, but after Episode 4's developments, there's an even bigger outcry for her to die.

What could have caused a new surge in distaste for the Queen? Well, having The Mountain kill Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) after a negotiation between Cersei and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) doesn't help. And just like Arya's list, the names of people out for Cersei's head continue to grow.

Below we're rounding up the top candidates for those who are most likely to make an attempt (and possibly succeed) on Cersei's life.

Jaime Lannister

Fans have been dying to see Cersei's twin and former lover be the one to deliver her demise. The weight of such an action would be undeniable, considering he used to do anything she asked of him, but Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was on a path of change up until at least Episode 4. Did he leave Winterfell to defend Cersei, or is he on a mission to uproot her from the Throne?

When he was leaving, he told Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), "She's hateful, and so am I." From the outside, it looks like a rejection of Brienne for his sister, but if Jaime's the changed person we've perceived him to be, then the move could have been towards taking Cersei down once and for all. After all, Jaime knows that Cersei sent Bronn (Jerome Flynn) to kill him and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

Arya Stark

Cersei's been on Arya's (Maisie Williams) list since the beginning, so her departure from Winterfell with The Hound (Rory McCann) could mean she's on a mission to cross that last name off her list. After killing the Night King, Arya's eye is still on the prize, as was evident in her lack of celebration post-Battle of Winterfell. Her continued need to finish her task also explains her refusal to Gendry's (Joe Dempsie) proposal — a girl has goals. If Arya does in fact deliver Cersei's fate, we're willing to bet it would be a Ned Stark-style beheading. Or, Arya wearing Tyrion or Jaime's face to kill her, as certain fan theories speculate, would be doubly satisfying, but also a stretch.

Tyrion Lannister

Cersei's other brother, Tyrion, stands a good chance of killing her just because of their tumultuous relationship in general. If Tyrion gets close enough, could he outsmart his big sister? It would certainly be a battle of the brains, considering they aren't really physical fighters — although Tyrion does have experience in that field. Killing Cersei would mean killing the last of a family that never accepted him — he already did in his father Tywin (Charles Dance) when he was on the toilet. Perhaps Tyrion killing Cersei would be the only way to earn Daenerys' trust if he wants to remain her Hand, as well.

Grey Worm

This contender is the newest name on the list due in part to him having watched Cersei order Missandei's beheading. Will Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) seek vengeance for his love by killing the sitting queen? His allegiance to Daenerys has been unwavering, so giving him the order to kill her would be fitting. It remains to be seen, though, as Grey Worm has been a disciplined fighter since before Daenerys took charge of the Unsullied, will he maintain that discipline now that Missandei is dead?

Daenerys Targaryen

It's clear that Daenerys will do whatever it takes to get the Iron Throne, and now that half of her friends from the beginning are dead, she has nothing to lose. She and Cersei are similar in their inability to bend to the other, but Daenerys still has a dragon, and that's one thing Cersei will never have. Could we see Cersei engulfed by Daenerys' "dracarys" order? Time will tell, but Daenerys' motivation to take Cersei's life is there — she just has to reach out and grab it.

