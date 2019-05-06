'The 100' Sneak Peek: Is Miller Going Crazy? (VIDEO)

What's real?

That's the question the team on the ground must ask on The 100, as you'll see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode.

The Season 6 premiere ended with those on the ground realizing there's a toxin in the air that drives them insane and Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) attacked Murphy (Richard Harmon). He survives, and he's cuffed to a wall like everyone else in the clip.

Upon hearing Miller (Jarod Joseph) screaming in another room, Bellamy (Bob Morley) wants to check on him and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) insists on going with him. The two exchange handcuff keys (but leave Murphy where he is), while Echo (Tasya Teles) yells out for Jackson (Sachin Sahel) to use a tranquilizer.

"We divvied them up for a reason," she reminds him.

But at that point, it's too late and Clarke and Bellamy are already up the stairs and knocking on Miller and Jackson's door.

Watch the sneak peek below to see what happens when Jackson lets them into the room. Are Clarke and Bellamy about to make a huge mistake?

Elsewhere in "Red Sun Rising," Raven (Lindsey Morgan) has to work with an unlikely ally to save everyone on board the Mothership.

The 100, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW