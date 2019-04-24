How the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Has Reacted to This Season on Social Media

The final season of Game of Thrones has had some humorous moments in its first two episodes, and the cast can be just as entertaining on social media.

Some actors have addressed key moments from episodes in their tweets and Instagram posts, while others are having fun with aspects of the series.

There has been quite the reaction to Arya's (Maisie Williams) sex scene in Season 8, Episode 2, though the character is 18. However, it's unlikely that anyone was as uncomfortable watching it as Williams herself or her family members, as she pointed out in a tweet Tuesday.

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

But the real winner for a response to that scene has to be Sophie Turner, who plays Williams' on-screen sister, Sansa Stark. Turner posted an Instagram story that went viral.

View this post on Instagram #SophieTurner via her Instagram Story ✨ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sxphxet) on Apr 22, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) took the more serious approach to addressing that scene, as well as the rest of the episode, while cheering on the female characters.

"@Maisie_Williams and Arya having agency over her own sexuality like all women should literally gave me liiiifeee," she wrote.

And @Maisie_Williams and Arya having agency over her own sexuality like all women should literally gave me liiiifeee... as well as @BellaRamsey and Lady Mormont just being like “Hush now Cousin I’m doing me because I’m a BOSS!” made me nearly pull my bra off and wave it around 🤣 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 22, 2019

Also in Episode 2, Jon (Kit Harington) told Daenerys he's a Targaryen — and therefore, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne — just before the Army of the Dead arrived at Winterfell.

Daenerys may have not found any humor in it, but the actress who plays her, Emilia Clarke, did. She poked fun at this with a "family portrait" with Harington on Instagram.

At least one member of the cast is already getting emotional. Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) posted what sounds like a farewell message to scene partner Daniel Portman (Podrick).

"OH MY POD!" Christie wrote alongside a photo of the two on Instagram. "Spending the last five seasons with the absolutely wonderfully talented Daniel Podrick Portmanteau has been a POD-SEND! I love you and I miss you and I can't wait to watch you bloom through the rest of your career!"

Portman retweeted her message on Twitter and added, "The kindest, most hardworking, funny, genuinely wonderful person I've had the pleasure of meeting on this journey. The greatest. The love remains, always."

Portman also thanked everyone for their praise after he sang in Episode 2. "I'm now awaiting my offer to star in the new medieval Pitch Perfect spin-offs," he tweeted.

Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron, posted a fun new intro for Season 8, as well as a sweet message for his mother.

We have change the intro this season...are you ready for EPICNESS!!!??? #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/ShhloMvDrO — Pilou Asbaek (@PilouAsbaek) April 14, 2019

"Here she is...the real mother of dragons," Asbæk wrote in the caption of a photo of his mother on the Iron Throne on Instagram. "Why? Because she raised @thomasasbaek @martinasbaek and me...which was probably as difficult as raising real dragons and much harder than ending up on the iron throne."

