'Sneaky Pete' New Trailer Teases More Cons & Action in Season 3 (VIDEO)

After more than a year, Amazon Prime Video's Sneaky Pete is finally returning!

The crime drama, which centers around con man Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi), kicks off its third season on Friday, May 10 with 10 all-new episodes, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look via a new trailer!

Time to Play the Whodunit Game — 'Murder, She Wrote' Is on Amazon Prime Video! A look back on the series — now streaming five seasons — and what its creator and star had to say about the surprise '80s hit.

After assuming his ex-cellmate Pete's identity for the show's first two seasons, Marius' true identity was on the verge of being revealed by Season 2's end. And in Season 3, it appears the Bernhardts — Pete's real family — are joining Marius for some more con action, specifically Julia (Marin Ireland).

In the preview, Marius and the crew operate outside of the Bernhardt family farm boundaries (the show moved production to Los Angeles for Season 3). "If we're gonna do this together, you're gonna have to sink down to my level," Marius tells Julia.

Meanwhile, Bernhardt matriarch Audrey (Margo Martindale) is suspicious of their activity but how much will she learn about their criminal behavior? And what will happen when Marius crosses paths with an ex?

According to the official logline for Season 3, all the members of the Sneaky Pete family explore their identities; their purpose; where they belong; where they're going. It's a dangerous journey. They could lose themselves, or worse — lose their lives.Returning with Ribisi, Ireland, and Martindale are stars Shane McRae, Libe Barer and Peter Gerety. The series, created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, is executive produced by Cranston, Blake Masters, James Degus, and Jon Avnet.

Sneaky Pete, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 10, Amazon Prime Video