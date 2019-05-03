'The Spanish Princess' Cast Teases Sizzling Royal Drama in the New Starz Series

Starz's new series The Spanish Princess refers to beautiful, smart Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope), the first of King Henry VIII's (Ruairi O'Connor) six wives.

The proud daughter of sunny España arrives on England's disappointingly dull shores in the drama's premiere to wed then-Prince Henry's older brother, Prince Arthur (Angus Imrie), the also disappointingly dull royal to whom she's been promised since childhood. But charming Henry — called Harry, as crushworthy as Meghan Markle's hubs of the same name — is instantly smitten.

"Catherine thinks, 'This boy is obsessed with me. Sucks to be him. Not that I can blame him,'" quips Hope, known to Game of Thrones fans as the kennelmaster’s sadistic daughter, Myranda. "But she knows her destiny. She's come to be queen of England."

And Harry is ready to bend the knee, notes O'Connor: "She is an older, very attractive and exotic woman, and he's a teenage boy. He's fallen in love."

How they end up ruling together is the stuff of this sizzling series. But first, Catherine and lady-in-waiting Lina (Stephanie Levi-John) must match wits with the 16th-century English court's formidable women, including Arthur's aunt, guardian and mentor, Maggie Pole (Laura Carmichael, Downton Abbey's Lady Edith), who resents the newcomer.

Palace intrigue, here we come!

