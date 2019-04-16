Catherine Has a Plan in 'The Spanish Princess' Trailer (VIDEO)

The women shine, and Catherine (Charlotte Hope) isn't going to give up the throne she was promised, in TV Insider's exclusive first look at the latest The Spanish Princess trailer.

"It was a beautiful dream, for you to be the queen, for us to marry nobles, but now, we are awake," Lina (Stephanie Levi-John) says in the video below.

The Starz original series is told from the point of view of the women and features the previously untold story of the lives of the people of color in 16th-century London. Catherine of Aragon, the Princess of Spain, has been promised the English throne, but after her husband suddenly dies, she may lose it — until she sets her sights on the new heir, the future King Henry VIII.

Catherine's court includes her ladies-in-waiting, Lina and Rosa (Nadia Parkes).

But not everyone is for her becoming queen, so watch her reaction below.

The Spanish Princess, Series Premiere, Sunday, May 5, 8/7c, Starz