'The Spanish Princess' Part 2 Unveils Trailer, Announces Premiere Date (VIDEO)

The first trailer for The Spanish Princess Part Two has arrived as Starz prepares for the show's return beginning Sunday, October 11.

The eight-episode conclusion of 2019's The Spanish Princess, Part Two sees the story of Queen Catherine (Charlotte Hope) and King Henry VIII (Ruairi O'Connor) continue. Based on the best-selling novels The Constant Princess and The King's Curse from Philippa Gregory, the series is a follow-up to Starz's other limited series The White Queen and The White Princess.

Along with releasing a trailer and announcing a premiere date, Starz also unveiled new key art for Part Two, teasing Queen Catherine's pregnancy and penchant for battles. "Fight like a woman," reads the tagline, hinting at where the story will lead.

Presiding over their court in Europe, Queen Catherine and King Henry VIII foster an empowering mood within England, creating a proud, confident and strong country that is able to withstand threat from abroad. Catherine's difficulty in producing heirs for the throne, places her marriage with Henry in a risky position as she's haunted by the choices from her past.

Despite the Queen having proven herself as a politician, diplomat, national inspiration and military commander, he greatest challenge will be saving her love with the King in order to maintain peace and posterity with their reign. It won't be easy as the trailer below teases.

Joining Hope and O'Connor for part two are returning cast members Stephanie Levi-John as Lina Cardonnes, Georgie Henley as Margaret Tudor and Laura Carmichael as Margaret Pole. New stars include Ray Stevenson as King James IV, Sai Bennett as Princess Mary, Andrew Buchan as Sir Thomas More and Peter Egan as General Howard.

Emma Frost and Matthew Graham return as showrunners and executive producers on Part Two alongside fellow executive producers New Pictures' Charlie Hampton and Charlie Pattinson, and Playground's Scott Huff and Colin Calendar. Part Two also boasts an impressive female director lineup with Chanya Button, Lisa Clarke and Rebecca Gatward helming the eight installments.

Don't miss The Spanish Princess Part Two when it finally arrives on Starz later this fall and catch the dramatic new trailer below.

The Spanish Princess, Part Two, Premieres Sunday, October 11, 8/7c, Starz