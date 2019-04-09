Sara Gilbert Leaving 'The Talk' After 9 Years on the CBS Daytime Show (VIDEO)

Sara Gilbert has announced she will be leaving CBS's The Talk after 9 seasons with the daytime program.

The Roseanne and Conners actress, who has been an original co-host on the series since it's premiere in 2010, will take her leave at the end of its current season. Gilbert broke the news to viewers and a live audience during the Tuesday, April 9 broadcast.

"This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I've decided that it's time for me to leave the show at the end of this season," Gilbert said to a shocked audience.

"I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult... I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I'm being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance," she continued about the struggle to juggle The Conners, The Talk and home life. "I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself."

Her workload has certainly grown since 2018. Roseanne returned briefly before being abruptly canceled after title star Rosanne Barr's Twitter scandal. Now, she is one of the driving forces behind spinoff series The Conners, which was renewed for a second season at ABC.

"As I've continued on, I'm starting to develop more things to produce, and I'm having opportunities to act. I don't know how I'm going to do it all. I'm looking at the next six months and thinking, 'There's not time,'" she added.

BREAKING NEWS: Sara Gilbert Announces She's Leaving 'The Talk' After Season 9; 'This is hard' pic.twitter.com/iBA0az9FyB — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2019

"I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I'm so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It's been such an honor."

