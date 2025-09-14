If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then The View must be feeling very flattered these days. Since the ABC panel talk show debuted in 1997, countless copycats have come and gone — including the not-so-fabulous FABLife that premiered 10 years ago, on September 14, 2015.

Now we’re rounding up our selections for The View’s worst imitators, even the ones that turned out well. They’re listed below — from the derivative but still successful, to the unique but short-lived, to the derivative and short-lived!

8. The Talk (2010–2024)

It’s hard to tell what, if anything, separated it from The View, but unlike so many imitators on this list, The Talk actually walked the walk. In fact, midway through the CBS show’s 15-season run, it beat The View to win the 2016 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment.

7. The Real (2013–2022)

Also Daytime Emmy-validated is this syndicated production, whose talent won the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award in 2018. With hosts like Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love, The Real featured “diverse and outspoken hosts [who] unapologetically say what women are actually thinking,” as a press release touted.

6. The Gossip Table (2013–2015)

Yes, we have another daytime panel show, but at least this one had a niche. True to its name, the VH1 show featured showbiz reporters and bloggers spilling celebrity tea. Infamous tattler Perez Hilton was set to join the panel for its third season, as Deadline reported, but VH1 canceled the show less than a month after his casting.

5. The Preachers (2016)

This daytime panel show boasted View DNA through executive producer Bill Geddie, who was The View’s co-creator and longtime EP. Four preachers emceed the show and chatted about pop culture, news, and spirituality. “After The View, I figured I’d never do another panel show, but these preachers knocked me off my feet,” Geddie said, per Deadline. “They have a unique spiritual take on things, and they’re funny as hell… I mean, heck!”

4. The Gossip Queens (2010)

Before Loni Love joined The Real and Michelle Collins joined The View, they ranked among the panelists of The Gossip Queens, a syndicated half-hour panel show billed as “the perfect blend of comedy and gossip.” But the show seems to have come and gone in the span of a calendar year, leaving behind desperate-sounding daily Facebook posts reading “Please watch The Gossip Queens!”

3. Life & Style (2004–2005)

Not to be confused with the tabloid of the same name, this syndicated panel show had Jules Asner, Cynthia Garrett, Lynne Koplitz, Kimora Lee Simmons holding court at a very small table. The show was canceled amid gossip of bad behavior on Simmons’ part. She later told Vanity Fair she hated the show, adding, “I’m not used to having a boss. I’m the boss. I don’t need the money. I’m filthy f***ing rich!”

2. The Other Half (2001–2003)

Anything View can do, guys can do better? Nope. This short-lived syndicated panel show seemed like a direct, gender-swapped response to The View, with Dick Clark, Danny Bonaduce, Mario Lopez, and Dorian Gregory joining the panel. Two seasons later, the results of that experiment were in, and The Other Half was out.

1. FABLife (2015–2016)

FABLife wasn’t fab enough for Tyra Banks. On the syndicated show, Banks joined a “lifestylist” panel that included model-turned-foodie Chrissy Teigen and fashion expert Joe Zee, but she quit the show just two months in. And two months after that, Disney-ABC announced the poorly-rated show would end at the end of its first season.