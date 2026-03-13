‘The View’: Sheryl Underwood Credits Joy Behar With Getting Her ‘The Talk’ Gig After Tense Week as Guest Host

There have been several moments of awkward tension between The View longtimer Joy Behar and guest host Sheryl Underwood — including one big jab from the former about the cancellation of The Talk — but things culminated on a cozy note on Friday’s (March 13) episode when Underwood credited Behar with a big moment in her screen career.

The episode began with Behar, as moderator, introducing Underwood for the last time and noting that she has been “very popular” with audiences.

“I’m having a great time being here with you. Thank you very, very much,” Underwood said in response, to which Behar said, “You’re welcome.”

After the first “Hot Topic” discussion, in which the cohosts clowned on Donald Trump‘s cabinet members who’ve been wearing shoes that he gave them, even when they’re the wrong size, the topic turned to their own personal career journeys.

While Behar shared an accidentally hilarious clip of herself playing a German nanny on Baby Boom, Underwood revisited a clip of herself competing on Make Me Laugh.

After that, Underwood revealed vintage photos of herself with Behar and Goldberg and credited her for giving her a major career boost.

“Really, I believe that coming here, Joy, and doing your Comedy Corner [got me started],” she said. “Whoopi said, ‘You need to put Sheryl Underwood in your Comedy Corner, and you put me on a Comedy Corner, and I was doing Republican material, and I believe that’s how I got to The Talk.”

Behar didn’t remember the connection, but Underwood insisted. “It was back when Republicans had a sense of humor, which was the launching pad for me getting into TV. And so I credit it with everything, because I was like a government major at a liberal arts school from Iowa. Didn’t have internships, I didn’t have anything, but that program was the beginning of everything.”

She previously revealed that bit of career history on The View‘s Behind the Table podcast with executive producer Brian Teta after Wednesday’s show. “I have been here before. I believe that The View is how I got The Talk.”

She then remembered the story of Goldberg and then-cohost Sherri Shepherd encouraging Behar to include Underwood in Comedy Corner, and added, “I believe that’s how CBS saw that I wasn’t just a nightclub performer, that I could do a talk show.”

After Teta promised to tell Behar about that story, Underwood added, “She really launched my career in daytime that people could see that I could do it.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC